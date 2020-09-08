Facebook to Pay Some Users to Deactivate Their Accounts

Facebook will reportedly pay some of its users to quit using the app for a while.

It’s part of a study into the impact of social media on political attitudes and behaviors during the upcoming election.

The Washington Post reported those users could earn up to $120.

The paper posted a screenshot of a survey sent to some Instagram users.

It claims if they opt-in, they would deactivate their Facebook or Instagram accounts later this month.

They could be inactive for one or six weeks.

Then users would take a survey before reactivating their accounts.

Facebook expects up to 400,000 people will participate.

The company says independent researchers who are not paid by Facebook will conduct the study.

It’s not likely the findings will be published until at least the middle of next year.