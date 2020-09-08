EGLE Announces MI Dam Safety Task Force at First Public Meeting

On Tuesday the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and energy announced the 19 members of the new Dam Safety Task Force.

The task force was created in response to the failure of the Edenville dam and catastrophic 500-year flood in Gladwin and Midland counties.

“There’s a wealth of knowledge and expertise that have been brought together to look at this,” says Abby Watkins, director of Newaygo Emergency Services and one of the members on the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force.

Gov. Whitmer appointed the members. They hold a wide range of expertise from local governments, key dam safety stakeholders and state agencies.

The task force that will regulate policy budget, legislative and enforcement reforms to prevent future dam failures across the state.

Watkins says her role is to increase community preparedness:

“My job from an emergency management perspective is what can we do to strengthen the preparedness aspects of being ready and preventing something like this and heaven forbid it happens again.”

For example, the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County is ranked as a high hazard dam. Watkins says if that dams fails, within 20 minutes, three miles downstream would be under 80 feet of water.

“Because we know that seconds count in that type of situation,” says Watkins.

Tuesday was the first meeting held by the task force. The next meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 1.

Meeting dates and information about how to attend will be posted on the Task Force’s web page, where the public can access information about the Task Force, meetings, presentations and how to offer comments about dam safety in Michigan.