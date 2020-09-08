Chippewa County Deputies Arrest Alabama Man After High Speed Chase

Chippewa County deputies say an Alabama man took them on a high speed chase while he was high on drugs.

Deputies say they started following the driver Sunday night after he blew through a stop sign on Mackinaw Trail in Rudyard.

The sheriff’s office says the driver did not stop, speeding up to more than 100 miles per hour.

They say the man also ignored two more stop signs.

The driver eventually stopped in Sault Ste. Marie.

Deputies arrested him for driving under the influence of drugs, taking police on a chase and reckless driving.