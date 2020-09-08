California Wildfires Blaze Through Record 2 Million Acres

More than two dozen fires are now blazing in California and things are only expected to get worse.

Wildfires have now burned more than 2 million acres across the state.

That is already the highest recorded total on record and peak fire season just started.

Cooler weather began moving in Monday.

That’s good news for sweltering residents, but not for firefighters, who say the windy weather will only stoke the fire.

Incident Commander Steve Goldman says, “The situation that we have right now is a life-threatening situation with the weather forecast that we have for the next three days.”

There are fire warnings down into Mexico and all the way up into Oregon.