Brave Hearts Estate Receives $17K Donation from Quality Deer Management

A northern Michigan nonprofit just received a sizable donation.

The Quality Deer Management Association held a raffle and raised more than $17,000.

They decided to donate that money to Brave Hearts Estate in Pellston.

They provide veterans a place to escape into nature and enjoy the outdoors.

Brave Hearts caretakers say that the donation is much appreciated especially this year.

“In a normal year, it takes about a $100,000 to run Brave Hearts Estate. Most of our fundraising has been cancelled, we’ve secured some donations and some grants, but yes it’s tough on everybody,” said Michael Brown, Caretaker at Brave Hearts Estate.

Veterans are required to be members of operation injured soldiers in order to stay at the estate.