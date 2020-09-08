Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Forest Gump, Salt & Pepper

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Forest Gump, Salt, and Pepper—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Forest Gump.

He’s a sweet boy just like his namesake. And boy, can he run!

This handsome dog has a gorgeous brindle coat and would do great with a fenced in yard.

If you’re interested in giving him some lovin,’ you’ll find him at the Clare County Animal Shelter.

Next—salt and pepper go together, and so do these two senior dogs!

Meet Pepper.

Don’t be fooled, Pepper is young at heart. He’ll bounce around as soon as he spots his leash. He’s shy at first, but just wait until you break out the peanut butter.

Pepper is looking for a quiet, loving home to spend his days with his best friend…Salt!

Salt is Pepper’s bonded sister, and they plan to get adopted together.

She has a heart of gold and will do pretty much anything for tasty treats. Her favorite snacks are peanut butter and hot dogs.

And when she goes for walks, you can be sure she’ll stop to smell the flowers!

A quiet, loving home is the best place for Salt and Pepper to thrive. You will find them both at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!