U.S. Coast Guard Reminds People of Dangerous Conditions on Great Lakes

The recent weather caused dangerous conditions on the great lakes.

That includes large waves and choppy water.

Whether you’re boating or swimming, the U.S. Coast Guard wants to remind everyone to check the conditions of the Great Lakes before getting in.

They also stress the importance of having all the necessary safety gear.

The Coast Guard says strong currents can create life threatening conditions.

“A big thing that we have seen is that there are a lot of rip currents that can pop up and it’s something that you can’t really see. So we always recommend anytime you’re going to be in the water to have a life jacket which is preferred or some sort of flotation that’s obviously coast guard rated,” said Lt. Barton Nanney, Public Affairs Officer.

The Coast Guard says you need to have enough life jackets for everyone in your group when you head out on the water.