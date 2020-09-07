Traverse City’s Front Street to Reopen to Traffic

Traverse City’s Front Street will soon reopen to traffic.

In June, the Downtown Development Authority shut Down East Front Street from Park to Union Streets making it pedestrian only.

This allowed restaurants and businesses more room to socially distance customers.

A week from Monday, crews will start to revert front street back to how it was.

Many nearby businesses tell us this experiment improved the overall atmosphere of downtown Traverse City.

“It’s pretty cool, you know, it’s for a good cause. I think it creates more talk about the city when it does things like this. It gets people together when you know we’re getting torn apart it seems like by the virus,” said Brandon Holiday, Bartender at Grand Traverse Distillery.

The project should return Front Street back to normal by Friday, September 18.

Which includes reverting State Street back to a one-way.