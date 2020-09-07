Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Newaygo While Crossing M-37 at Night

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Newaygo County Sunday night.

The Michigan State Police says it was just before 10 p.m. when the man, a 51-year-old from Grant, was hit in Newaygo. He was crossing M-37, south of 88th Street in Brooks Township.

Attempts were made to save his life but, ultimately, he died at the scene.

Troopers say the man may have been under the influence of alcohol and that could have been a factor.

They also say the driver is not believed to have been speeding or under the influence.

However, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Fry of the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.