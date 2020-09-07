Onekama Parks and Recreation Plans to Restore Glen Park

The Onekama Township Parks and Recreation Committee wants to restore a historical park in the area.

Glen Park was originally the location for a mineral springs resort in 1880. The park was revitalized in the 1960s before falling into disrepair.

The committee had a two-part plan to restore the park. The first part was cleaning and maintaining the appearance of the park, the second part is the additions and restoration.

They want to add a universally accessible trail, which will allow people to travel from the parking lot to the mineral springs gazebos.

Onekama Township Parks and Recreation has received grants from the township and the Manistee County Community Foundation, but it is looking to apply for the Michigan Recreation Passport grant through the DNR that would help jump start the project.

“The DNR grant is essentially half of the cost of the project. That’s the linchpin of making this happen,” said Onekama Township Parks and Recreation Chairman Richard Lapinski. “We have monies available from the township and the Manistee County Community Foundation, but neither are in the position to fund the project in total.”

The DNR grant takes about six months to prepare for before officially applying in April.