Newaygo Co. Deputies Need Help Finding Driver Who Hit Bicyclist

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a driver they say hit someone on a bike and took off.

Deputies say it happened around noon back on August 15.

They say a pickup truck hit someone riding a bike on Chestnut near 40th Street in Big Prairie Township.

Based on the parts deputies found at the scene, they believe the driver was in a 2014 to 2020 Ram pickup truck.

They say the truck likely has a damaged or missing passenger side mirror.

If you have any information, call the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.