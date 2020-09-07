MTM On The Road: Up Town Girl Skirts Crafts Handmade, Unique Skirts

It’s always fun to stand out, especially when it comes to your clothing.

If you’re really looking for something unique, Up Town Girl Skirts makes handmade skirts out of recycled clothing.

The skirts are one-of-a-kind and hand sewn by owner Theresa Courtade from the comfort of her home in Lake City.

She can turn an old t-shirt into a fun and comfortable skirt and even add vinyl iron-ons to customize the skirt for you.

You can buy Up Town Girl Skirts by checking out this Facebook page or visiting True Riches in Merritt at 7850 E Houghton Lake Rd.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a first hand look at how these skirts are made.