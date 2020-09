MSP Releases Name of Driver Killed in Montcalm Co. Rollover

In this update, we can now tell you the name of the man killed in a crash in Montcalm County last week.

His name was Trey Lambert, a 27-year-old from Trufant.

The crash happened last Tuesday, Sept. 1. The Michigan State Police says Lambert lost control and veered off Briggs Road, near Bailey Road in Maple Valley Township.

His vehicle rolled and Lambert died at the scene.

Troopers believe alcohol played a role in the crash.