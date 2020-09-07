MSP Boosts Traffic Enforcement While Report Shows Increase in Fatalities

State Police are back with extra patrols this holiday weekend – and it comes on the heels of a new report about traffic crashes and fatalities. That report shows traffic this year is down – but deadly crashes are up.

This summer, Americans will take an estimated 700 million trips. But AAA projects traffic will be down – they’re predicting a 3% drop in travel volume for car trips compared to last year. And Michigan State troopers will be heading out, too.

Trooper Dave Prichard with the Michigan State Police says, “Labor Day, like most holidays, State Police has extra patrols out. We’re targeting aggressive drivers, speeding, distracted, texting with cell phone.”

The office of Highway Safety Planning says there’s been a 3% increase in traffic fatalities, but a 25% decrease in traffic crashes. State Police say there’s still plenty of traffic here in northern Michigan. Trooper Prichard says, “We’re still seeing the volume of traffic. But what we’re not seeing is a decrease in speeds. So that’s a concern for us. We’re seeing aggressive driving still, distracted driving, and very excessive speeds, which we need to get a handle on.”

State Police believe the uptick in fatalities is due to several factors. “It’s trying to change that mindset. The speed limit is what it is and that’s what we’re going to enforce. We’re seeing a decrease in crashes up but an uptick in fatalities. And that’s the biggest concern. That’s due to speeds, alcohol, and distracted driving.”

AAA cites a 2012 study showing distracted driving was a factor in about 10 percent of all deadly accidents. State Police are hoping to avoid that – and Prichard also says routine traffic stops can reveal other, more dangerous offenses. “We’re trained to look beyond the stop. We targeting the aggressive speeding drivers but once we make contact we’re sure looking for other indicators of alcohol or drug use.”

Trooper Prichard says it’s no secret – they’re on the lookout again this holiday weekend. “We tell people exactly where we’re going to be. They know we’re going to be on 115, 131, and major trunk-lines and interstates. So we’re not hiding. We’re out there and we’re going to enforce the law.”