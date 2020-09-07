Michigan Officials Report 1,156 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,156 new cases of the coronavirus and 4 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 107,371 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,538 COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday the state was at 106,215 confirmed cases with 6,534 deaths.

The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 4, 80,678 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

With cold weather quickly approaching, some of the nation’s top health experts say a second wave could be just weeks away.

Their warning comes as the holiday weekend stoked fears of a possible holiday surge.

Florida saw a busy tourist weekend with beaches full and both Universal Studios and Disney World at full capacity Saturday and Sunday.

Florida is now one of at least 27 states that are seeing a rise in cases and some experts say it could get much worse.

Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner, warns the virus’ spread could get more aggressive.

“We’re heading into the fall and the winter, when we would expect a respiratory pathogen like a coronavirus to start spreading more aggressively,” he said.

Gottlieb says a vaccine will likely be available in the fall, but not for large-scale distribution until 2021.

