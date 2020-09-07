Mason County Board of Commissioners Looking to Fill Positions

The Mason County Board of Commissioners is looking to fill some positions on boards and committees that are expiring at the end of the year.

The board needs to replace positions on the Council of Aging, Department of Public Works, Planning Commission, and other boards.

These positions would start their new term on Jan. 1.

“It’s very rewarding to participate on these boards and committees,” said Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky. “You have a say in what direction the county goes on a number of issues and be on the ground floor of making those decisions.”

All letters of interest should be sent to the County Administrator by Sept. 30.