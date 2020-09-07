Ludington Businesses Pleasantly Surprised With Outcome of Tourism Season

With Labor Day here, marking the “unofficial” end to this unprecedented summer, businesses in Ludington are reflecting on the shortened tourist season.

“We’re very happy with the way the season has recovered,” says Jeff Beilfuss, owner of Dune Grass Concessions in Ludington State Park.

Beilfuss says he was worried about the survival of his small businesses at the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the store is located in the state park, they weren’t able to open until the end of June.

“We were preparing ourselves to just get through it because we did lose Memorial Day Weekend as well as some very good weekends in June and we were prepared to have a very sour experience,” says Beilfuss.

He says nearly 800,000 people visit his stores each year to rent kayaks, hike the trails or enjoy some ice cream. Surprisingly, this year was no different.

“The crowds at the park have been, every day, have exceeded previous years,” says Beilfuss. “Number one the weather has been great, but people have been wanting to do something and because there were no events taking place, especially in our area, that kept people here.”

Cheri Stibitz is a server at Cafe 106 in downtown Ludington. She says they’ve also been packed all summer long.

“This summer has gone surprisingly well, and we really have a lot of people to thank for that. We’ve added a couple staff members, there’s a lot of different steps that have been added in waiting or severing a table, there’s so many sanitation things that you have to do and different things like that and our customers have been very understanding. ” says Stibitz.

She says the extra outdoor seating has helped the restaurant keep up with the demand:

“We have these outdoor tables that you can kind of see behind us and we have added 10 tables to regimen of restaurant, which we normally wouldn’t have,” says Stibitz.

But as the summer comes to an end, Stibitz hopes people continue to support small communities:

“We’re hoping that those regular customers that would normally come visit us, would continue to do so during this pandemic, even though the season is technically over.”

Café 106 says they plan to keep their outdoor seating open as long as the weather permits.