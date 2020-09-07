Local Businesses See Fewer Customers on Labor Day Due to Mackinac Bridge Walk Cancellation

Labor Day looks a little different at the Mackinac Bridge this year.

The Annual Bridge Walk was canceled due to COVID-19.

Every year the event brings in tourists from all across the country, something local businesses look forward to.

The Hook Lakeside Grill in Mackinaw City is pushing through the weekend.

The owner says that the restaurant is doing well enough but the bridge walk is certainly missed.

“Restaurants are pretty good, but of course they’re affected by the 50% occupancy. The restaurants did very well with a lot of day trippers on Monday, and that’s today on labor day itself and it’s not nearly as busy as it was last year or other years when there was a bridge walk,” said Joseph Lieghio, Owner of The Hook Lakeside Grill.

He also says that despite the rough year, he feels optimistic about the rest of this year and start of 2021.