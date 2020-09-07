Leelanau County GOP & Democratic Parties Lead Bipartisan Effort to Stop Stealing of Campaign Signs

With campaigning starting to heat up in Michigan, chances are you’re noticing more signs out on people’s lawn.

But party leaders in Leelanau County noticed signs on both sides being stolen.

The bipartisan effort by the Leelanau County Republican and Democratic parties to speak out against sign stealing started when one of the co – chairs from the county Democrats noticed a Trump/Pence sign placed on private property amid a number of signs supporting Democratic candidates and reached out to chair of the county Republicans.

“She took it down, and instead of throwing it away she said to me and if you’d like to come pick it up, it’s yours,” said Karan Josephus, Chair of the Leelanau County Republican Party.

That lead to a photo, and both sides realizing the other has been dealing with the same problem: campaign signs being stolen around the county.

“We all have our first amendment rights, and I appreciate anyone’s opinion and I’ve always said that. Even our Democrat candidates, I so appreciate them putting their hats in the circle to serve our country and our community,” said Josephus.

“We cannot be enemies, that, to me, is very detrimental and it’s completely unnecessary, we have to work to avoid that,” said Barb Conley, Co-Chair of the Leelanau County Democratic Party.

Both parties say they understand there’s strong feelings on both sides, but the sign stealing needs to stop.

“We don’t have to be vile. I mean we can have a difference of opinion, that’s called being an adult, as long as someone doesn’t attack me personally, I’m not going to get upset,” said Josephus.

“People do have strong feelings, and that’s great, but first of all, it’s a crime to take a sign and second of all, let your neighbors express what they feel. The important point is to address the problems of the nation and get to better solutions,” said Conley.