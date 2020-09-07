‘Labor of Love’ Special Music Edition on ‘The Four’

We shared our ‘Labor of Love’ this Labor Day with a special edition of ‘The Four’. In today’s show, we featured so many amazing musicians, bands, and collaborations either created in or inspired by Northern Michigan.

First up – they started as a couple of kids from Interlochen, and have been described as some of the most emotionally compelling songwriters of our time. When the pandemic hit, The Accidentals knew they were going to stick together under quarantine. Over the past few months, they’ve still been recording. Including this new song from their Long Lake driveway – Slow and Steady.

For more information about The Accidentals, click here.

Like so many festivals, the Earthwork Harvest Gathering is going virtual this year. You can still sing, dance, camp and celebrate – just not in person. Check out the all-ages Musical and Cultural Festival coming up September 18 – 20. Here’s Earthwork Co-Founder, Seth Bernard singing – Crystalline Pools.

For more information about Earthwork Harvest Gathering, and their musical initiatives, click here.

Cadillac native, Luke Winslow King is sharing new songs, demos, live stream concerts, music lessons – all on Patreon. Here’s Luke with his song, in collaboration with Rick West – Home to Michigan.

To support Luke Winslow King in his musical journey, click here.

Northern Michigan grown, Jake Allen first started exploring music when he was just five years old. Here’s Jake with Bill O’Neal’s shoot and edit version of Dick Wagner’s – Oceans.

For more music from Jake Allen, click here.

Many of us are missing out on live music. Our Corey Adkins was able to safely record part of the only concert that Pete Kehoe and Michelle Chenard played together this summer. In honor of Michelle’s mom, who passed away this summer, Michelle wanted to sing her mom’s favorite song by Patsy Cline. Here’s her beautiful version of – Crazy.

To listen to more passionate tunes by Michelle Chenard, click here.

Click here to explore the musical world of Pete Kehoe.

Her soulful voice will amaze you. We listened to the very talented, young singer during today’s show. Check out Kasey Vass, and her song – I’ll Be Going. Click here for more music from the songstress, Kasey Vass.

When COVID-19 hit, it was hard to imagine we’d be here, missing out on what would have been a summer full of live, local music. The video below was sent to us from a proud mom named Trish Murray, Her daughter, Lauren Onica sing with ‘A Brighter Bloom’. Here’s their song – The Day.

Click here to support ‘A Brighter Bloom’s musical mission.

The Bergamot may not call Northern Michigan home, but they always feel like a part of the family when they’re here. They’ve spent some time here this summer, and sent us their song – Mayflies.

To listen to more amazing songs by The Bergamot, click here.

Acoustic, rock, folk, and blues – Dan “Walleye” Smith can sing it all. He’s singing about his home town with – The Wolverine Blues. For more talented music from Dan “Walleye” Smith, click here.

We’re wrapped up our “Labor of Love” music special on ‘The Four’, with a message that is meant to speak to the power and importance of inclusion for all people. Tiffany Bynoe released her first single off her soon-to-be-released EP, Including Me, with her song “All of Us”. A portion of the proceeds from the streaming and sales of Tiffany Bynoe’s All of Us single and Including Me EP benefit Special Olympics Michigan.

To listen to All of Us by Tiffany Bynoe, click here.