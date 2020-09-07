Healthy Living: Total Ankle Replacement

At one time, foot and ankle specialists would discourage patients with arthritis from getting a total joint replacement because of the risk of infection, and problems with early systems.

Those patients had few choices except to fuse the joint and lose mobility.

But now, a new design for one ankle replacement system means patients, even those with severe deformities, have more options.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

Dr. Schon says robotic testing on the Zimmer suggests the replacement will last about 15 years before the plastic parts in the ankle might need to be replaced.

While his patients can resume many of their activities, Dr. Schon recommends his patients don’t run on the ankle to extend the life of the replacement.