Gov. Whitmer Calls on Pres. Trump to Fully Fund Michigan National Guard

More than a month later, the Governor’s Office says it’s still waiting for a response from the president asking for a phone call.

She wants him to explain why the federal government is not fully funding Michigan’s National Guard’s coronavirus response but is fully funding other states responses.

At the end of March, Michigan was granted Title 32 authority meaning the federal government would fully fund the guard’s response.

But in August, President Trump ordered most states to fund 25% of the response and only kept full federal funding for Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, and Texas.

Governor Whitmer wants full federal funding of the Michigan National Guard through the end of this year.

She says, “The president should not be playing partisan games while people’s lives are on the line. It’s irresponsible and irrational to fully fund National Guard activities in some states but not others.”