Feedback at 5: Labor Day

Today is Labor Day, a holiday dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers.

It’s a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.

On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday in every state, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

Labor Day is also seen as an unofficial end to the summer season, as fall nears with the calendar flipping to September.

What does Labor Day mean to you?