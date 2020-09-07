Fed. Judge Issues Order Continuing Census Field Operations

A federal judge is ordering U.S. Census field operations to continue as usual for at least the next 10 days.

A temporary restraining order from a California judge applies nation wide. It is in response to White House efforts to wind down the population count early.

In July, the census’ end date was changed from Oct. 31 to Sept. 30. Government attorneys say it was only happening in areas where the census was largely complete.

Several lawsuits argue ending early creates the risk of undercounting minorities.

As a state, Michigan has a self-response rate around 70%. However, counties like Mackinac and Oscoda are reported to be far less.

The Lake County Clerk’s Office says they are seeing a less than 27%. They warn for every person who does not fill out the census, they lose nearly $2,000 every year for 10 years.

The restraining order is in place until a hearing on Sept. 17.

To fill out the census yourself, go to 2020census.gov.