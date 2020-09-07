California Rescues More Than 200 Campers While Battling Multiple Wildfires

While the summer heat is winding down in most parts of the country, California is dealing with record heat.

Now that heat has caused several uncontrollable wildfires.

The Creek Fire in Central California has burned at least 46,000 acres. It’s one of at least three major wildfires across the state—fueled by extreme heat and high winds.

With more than 100 foot flames devouring everything in its path, California’s National Guard even had to take quick action to save 200 campers.

Twelve of those campers were injured and are recovering in the hospital this morning.

Thousands of people across the state are under mandatory evacuation Monday morning as the fires continue to burn out of control.

The heat is expected to last until Thursday.