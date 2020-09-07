Artists Showcase Work at Torch Lake Labor Day Art and Craft Show

Many local artists got the opportunity to showcase their work this holiday weekend for the first time in months.

Blue Ribbon Events hosted their Torch Lake Labor Day Art and Craft Show which wrapped up Monday.

Artists showcased their work in creative ways while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

With a variety of different artwork, there was a little something for everyone.

The event’s organizer says it’s more important now than ever to support the arts.

“Until you see their face and they actually thank you and you have goosebumps because these people did not have any work or money coming in for three to six months, speaks volumes. So just keep supporting them. They need you to buy their art to keep them creating,” said Danielle Lynch, Blue Ribbon Events.

Blue Ribbon Events will host another art show this upcoming weekend at Zorn Park in Harbor Springs.