Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Lake Missaukee House

It’s a home with history on beautiful Lake Missaukee.

Lauren Scafidi and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you a private lakeside home that was once the site of a well-known gathering spot in this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

This beautiful, lakeside home in Missaukee County sits on nearly two and a half acres and 200 feet of frontage at the former resort, and takes the place of the main lodge.

While it’s no longer a resort parts of the home still pay homage to its predecessor, like the mirror in the lower level bar and themed upstairs bedrooms.

To view the listing for this home, click here.

Lake Missaukee Home 1

Lake Missaukee Home 2

Lake Missaukee Home 3

Lake Missaukee Home 4



Lake Missaukee Home 5

Lake Missaukee Home 6

Lake Missaukee Home 7

Lake Missaukee Home 8



Lake Missaukee Home 9

Lake Missaukee Home 10

Lake Missaukee Home 11

Lake Missaukee Home 12



Lake Missaukee Home 13

Lake Missaukee Home 14

Lake Missaukee Home 15

Lake Missaukee Home 16



Lake Missaukee Home 17

Lake Missaukee Home 18