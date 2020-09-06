Proposed Legislation Could Do Away with Paper Registration, License Plate Tabs

A new bill in Lansing could make it so you would not need tags on your license plate.

Last week, Milford Township Republican State Rep. Matt Maddock testified before the Michigan House Transportation Committee.

He says when people are pulled over, they would only need to show their ID and insurance.

Vehicle registration could then be looked up remotely or found through another form of verification.

Supporters say it would shorten Secretary of State location lines and save the state money.

Some officers say they are concerned looking up registration during a stop would not be possible because some patrol cars do not have computers.