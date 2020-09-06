MSU To Rename Human Resources Building After Learning of KKK Ties

Michigan State University will rename a building after discovering it was named after a Ku Klux Klan member.

Stephen Nisbet’s 1920s Klan membership card was found earlier this year at a Central Michigan University library.

Nisbet was on the MSU’s governing board from 1962 to 1970 and was the chairman of Michigan’s 1961 Constitutional Convention.

He died in 1986.

MSU’s human resources building is named after him.

The university’s board of trustees will vote this Friday to change the building’s name.