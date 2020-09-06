MSP K9 Team Finds Missing Wexford County Man

State police say a missing elderly man was found in Wexford County.

Around 11:30 Friday night, deputies were called to Selma Township.

They say a man in his 70’s left his home for a walk around 3 p.m. and had not returned.

Family and neighbors looked for him but were unable to find him.

About 1 a.m. Saturday, the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post Canine Team located the man.

They say he was in the woods north of his house, unconscious and extremely cold.

Deputies and troopers wrapped him in emergency blankets and carried him out.

Paramedics then flew him to a local hospital.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.