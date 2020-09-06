Manton Harvest Festival Craft Show Brings 49 Vendors

Donna Blackmore and her daughter Tori started running the Manton Harvest Festival’s Craft Show three years ago.

On Sunday they said the turnout of vendors was larger than previous years.

Donna said, “Each year it gets better and better. We have 49 vendors here this year, which is about 20 more than normal.”

Donna says that she loves organizing the show because people start to get excited about the unique vendors that come through.

“You have people that come year after year and she has one lady that buys from her every year since we started doing it,” Donna said.

She said she thought it was a miracle that this year’s festival was able to happen and that vendors were able to have a place to display their crafts.

Donna says, “It makes me happy because we thought maybe it wasn’t going to. A lot of these people waited until last week to make sure it was going to be canceled.”

Garry Conger travels around the midwest every year doing craft shows and says he can sum up this year’s festival season in one word…

“Tough,” Garry says. “I usually play 26 fairs and festivals and this is the second one. I’ve been doing it a long time. It’s like a way of life. Ya know, when they take it away it’s different.”

He worries next year will be the same.

“The rest of the year, probably nothing. This will probably be the last. No indoor events. Next year, maybe half… maybe,” Garry said.

The craft show is continuing Monday on Railroad Avenue in Manton from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.