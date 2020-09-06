Judge Temporarily Bans Certain Detroit Police Response Tactics

A federal judge has temporarily banned Detroit police from using certain types of force against peaceful protesters.

A group had accused the city of using excessive force against people practicing freedom of speech.

Following a restraining order late Friday, officers are now barred from using tear gas, rubber bullets, batons, shields, chokeholds or sound cannons against peaceful protesters.

Police Chief James Craig says this will not impact how his department approaches these situations.

He says they only use force when demonstrators are not peaceful.

The temporary ban is in effect for two weeks.