Gladwin FEMA Document Drop-off Center For Flood Victims Open Extra Week

FEMA is keeping a Northern Michigan location open for an additional week.

The deadline for people impacted by May’s historic flooding to file for federal assistance was extended through Sept. 30.

With that, the Gladwin County Document Dropoff Center will now stay open through Sept. 18.

The centers in Midland and Saginaw will still close on Sept. 8.

The Gladwin location is open to anyone in the five counties hit by the flooding.

Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA.

They can mail, fax or submit them online as well. Information on these options can be found in their FEMA letter.

Applicants can also register in the following ways:

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

• Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones.

• Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week.

Gladwin Documentation Drop-off Center:

401 S. State Street

Gladwin, MI 48624

Closed Sunday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 7

After Labor Day, the hours and days will be as follows:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Saturday

Closed Sunday

Will close permanently at 6 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 18