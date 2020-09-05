Michigan Reports 838 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Michigan officials say 838 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average for single-day cases is now 667.

On August 22, it was down to 553.

106,215 Michigan residents have now tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The state is also reporting eight more deaths, three of which were identified during a vital records review.

This makes Michigan COVID-19 death toll 6,534

As of Friday, 80,678 state residents were listed as recovered.

This is up 4,527 from last week.