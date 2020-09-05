HopeWell Ranch Raises Money to Help Veterans

After losing a child, Jodi Stuber and her husband decided to open the HopeWell Ranch, with hopes of helping others get through hard times.

On Saturday they celebrated 16 years of that work by helping to raise money for their “Project Solomon.”

“Project Solomon is a program that we provide for free for veterans who need help with PTS- Post Traumatic Stress,” said HopeWell Director, Jodi Stuber.

Jodi says through her work she’s finding more and more people that take to the horses and truly feel relief.

“It’s hard for people to feel seen and valued and so we really love the opportunity to be able to have them come here. The horses get to see them, we see them,” Jodi said.

They asked Weidman community members to come and celebrate by inviting food trucks.

HopeWell Ranch says their established relationships in the community helped make the day happen.

“Our community is just really great. We can reach out to them, they know us, and they’re all just so excited to support us,” said HopeWell administrative assistant, Amanda Shaffer.

Even all the items to their garage sale were brought in by the community.

“Our garage sale is by people donating items, and then all of those proceeds go back to this program,” said Shaffer.

But Jodi says the horses are what keep people coming back.

She says, “Horses are brilliant at this because they don’t judge, they’re in the moment, and they can’t lie.”

HopeWell Ranch says that this money will go towards helping veterans afford this therapy.