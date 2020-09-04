Toys for Tots Expands to Osceola, Lake Counties

Last year, for the first time in ten years, Toys for Tots was launched in Mecosta County.

Now this year, the program is expanded to Osceola and Lake Counties.

Toys for Tots is a program by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

After last year’s success in Mecosta County, Toys for Tots Coordinator Angela Malek wanted to expand the program to Osceola and Lake Counties.

She says there will be a huge need for toys this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re hoping that we can be able to reach out to different businesses to be able to possibly receive monetary donations and that way we can help them children out more because with the COVID, it puts a damper on a lot of people’s pocketbooks,” says Malek.

The Toys for Tots 2020 campaign officially starts October first.