Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness Hopes to House 20 Families in 100 Days

The Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness says taking care of those experiencing homelessness should be addressed as an urgent cause.

They’ve set a goal of helping 20 families in 100 days.

Director of Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, Ashley Halladay-Schmandt says, “Through out the field of ending homelessness communities often take part in these challenges to really create urgency and public will around an issue. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

So far they’ve gained steam and assistance from other organizations like Goodwill Northern Michigan, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, and Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing.

“This is a unique opportunity. It’s a crazy time, but it’s also a great time to try something different. We’ve never done a 100 Day Challenge,” said CEO of Goodwill Northern Michigan, Dan Buron.

Goodwill of Northern Michigan says that this project could also free up rooms at local homeless shelters. Since many are only operating at reduced capacity this will allow them to help more people.

“We want to make sure that we have space available for the people that need it, but at the same time getting people into permanent housing to end their homelessness,” said Buron.

With some help, they have already been able to narrow down the 20 families they plan to help.

“We already have the service system in place we already have community champions doing this work every single day and they’re already connected and engaged with families who need it,” said Halladay-Schmandt.

If you are a landlord and are interested in getting involved with their program, find more information here.