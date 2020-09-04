Northern Michigan for Accountable Government Holds Rally About GTCO Sheriff’s Office

One local group has a message for the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office and held a rally in Traverse City, hoping to be heard.

Northern Michigan for Accoutable Government met at Hull Park to voice their concerns.

They focused on former Grand Traverse County Administrator, Todd Ritter.

Specifically what they say the Sheriff, Tom Bensley, knew about the accusations against Ritter.

Ritter faces servers charges that stem from his time has jail administrator.

On Friday, the group accused the sheriff’s office of keeping information from the public about the crimes Ritter allegedly committed over five years.

Now, they want community member to join them in demanding answers.

Rally organizer, Allison Zimpfer-Hoerr says,” We have a problem with the level of transparency and accountability in Grand Traverse County Law Enforcement and that starts with the Sheriff’s office.”

We had reached out to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon and have not heard back.