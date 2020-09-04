Motel Explosion Victim Officially Trach-Free After Three Years of Recovery

We have a happy update on a terrifying story from more than three years ago.

Brian Adams is officially trach-free.

It means he no longer needs a tracheotomy tube to breathe.

We first told you about Brian after the Green Mill Motel in Manton exploded in 2017.

Police say it happened when Amanda Skardoutos was making butane hash oil inside.

Brian suffered third degree burns on 85% of his body and has been recovering ever since.

Brian’s father posted a picture on Friday thanking everyone for their love and support.

You can contribute to Brian’s GoFundMe here.