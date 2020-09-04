Michigan Officials Report 982 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 982 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 105,377 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,526 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 104,395 confirmed cases with 6,519 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 28, 76,151 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again increasing its coronavirus death projection.

The United States has struggled the past two weeks, averaging more than 1,000 deaths a day for the last two weeks.

The CDC is now predicting up to 211,000 cumulative American COVID-19 deaths by Sept. 26.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is warning Missouri to close bars and mandate masks after labeling the state a “red zone” for cases.

Dan Fogarty-Hayden, a bar and restaurant owner in Missouri, says, “We would like to see our business to survive through this and some of the restrictions that are making that tougher and tougher.”

Missouri’s governor says 30% of new cases are among 18 to 24-year-olds.

More than 6.1 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Cases have dropped slightly since mid- July, but hovered around 40,000 per day over the past two weeks.

