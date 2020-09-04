Mason Co. Man Sentenced for Stealing From SS Badger Ferry Company

A man who stole nearly $2 million from the company that operates the SS Badger has learned his punishment.

A judge sentenced Paul Piper to a little more than five years in prison and ordered him to pay back the money he stole.

In February we told you Piper was the longtime financial controller for Lake Michigan Carferry, which operates the SS Badger ferry in Ludington.

The Justice Department says Piper stole more than $1.7 million over 11 years, and failed to pay $360,000 in federal income taxes.

The judge in the case said “Mr. Piper earned his sentence… His greed caused significant financial damage to one of the largest employers in the Ludington, Michigan area.”