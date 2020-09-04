Healthy Living: Life Changer for Down Syndrome

Each year 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome in the United States.

These babies have an extra chromosome that can cause both mental and physical challenges, as well as autoimmune disorders that cause painful skin lesions, patchy bald spots and loss of skin color.

Now, researchers are going beyond skin deep to help relieve some of these painful conditions.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

The drug is an immune suppressant, so doctors monitor increased risk for infections closely.

The nationwide clinical trial is funded by the NIH.

They had to pause it for three months due to COVID-19, but it is starting again and is open to Down syndrome patients nationwide.