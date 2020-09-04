Harrison Man Charged with Having, Dealing Meth
Police arrested a man after finding meth in his house along with a two-year-old child.
James Case III is charged with having and dealing meth.
On Thursday, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a property owner that one of their tenants may be using illegal drugs.
When deputies got there, they say they found case sleeping at the kitchen table with a suspected meth pipe next to him.
When he woke up, they say he tried to throw the pipe inside a pizza box.
Deputies say they ended up finding a large amount of suspected meth.
A two-year-old child was in the home when this all happened.
Case was also charged in a separate case for violating probation.