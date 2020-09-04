Former Game Warden Shares his ‘Wild’ Experiences in Memoir

From a tractor hijacker to a terrifying turkey tom, a former on patrol and undercover game warden shares his ‘wild’ stories in his memoir.

“These are all true stories,” author, Bruce Walter Borkovich said, “but man, they’re probably hard to believe, but they are all true”. Wild Things: On Patrol and Undercover with a Michigan Game Warden is a gathering of experiences from Borkovich’s career as a Michigan Conservation Officer. The stories take place from 1986 to 2006.

“The book is called Wild Things not only because I was protecting wildlife – but it was the wild things that I got into,” Borkovich explains “The book has drama in it, but it has a ton of humor in it, and some of the people who are giving me feedback say they’re finding themselves laughing out loud”.

Borkovich now works as the Ferris State University as their Police Chief.

For more information about Wild Things: On Patrol and Undercover with a Michigan Game Warden, and author, Bruce Walter Borkovich, click here.