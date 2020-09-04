For the Community, By the Community Podcast – SEEDS

As kids start returning to school, many virtually or without their usual after school activities, parents may be looking for some fulfilling ways to keep their kids busy. Luckily, northern Michigan has some amazing nonprofits that offer unique out of school learning opportunities and so much more for their communities.

This month on the For the Community, By the Community Podcast we talk with SEEDS Executive Director Sarna Salzman about the programs they have to offer.

