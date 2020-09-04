Facebook Videos Help Introduce CAPS Students to New Teachers, Classrooms

Cadillac Area Public Schools wanted to make this year seem as normal as possible, and without students coming to a traditional open house, the open house came to them.

Lincoln Elementary third grade teacher Samantha Garner said, “Anything at this point that we can do to help make things more normal and help students feel more comfortable, we need to be doing it.”

CAPS came up with the idea to post short videos of teachers introducing their classrooms to students.

“We wanted to make sure that the kids had an idea of where they were going when they walked in the building,” said Lincoln Elementary fifth grade teacher Elisha Koenig.

Garner showed parts of their classroom that would mirror her students’ morning routine.

“I walked in just as they would and kind of scanned the classroom and walked around just as they would during their morning routine so they already had something to look for and be comfortable with,” Garner said.

Koenig showed where her students would be putting their supplies

“I also went out to the hallway so they could see what their lockers were like, what they should bring on their first day and what would fit inside their locker,” Koenig said.

While this has been a different start to the school year, teachers say their students appreciated the videos.

“I heard some come in on the first day of school and say, ‘Oh I saw that in the video!” Garner said. “Students were really grateful, I think, to kind of have an idea of what they were walking into.”

You can find the videos by scrolling through CAPS’ Facebook page here.