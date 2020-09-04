Cousin Jenny’s Cornish Pasties: A Taste of History from a Traverse City Staple

There are so many wonderful traditions passed down from generation to generation here in Northern Michigan. Many of these family traditions revolve around food and family recipes. Jerilyn DeBoer, the owner of Cousin Jenny’s Cornish Pasties in Traverse City has been perfecting her family recipe for the last 41 years. She opened her shop back in 1979.

This longtime staple in downtown Traverse City makes you feel like you’ve been transported straight to Cornwall England. “Everything in the store is geared towards the British theme and it kind of sets the mood and sets the food,” explains Jerilyn DeBoer.

While the Pasties’ roots originate across the pond, immigrants brought this hearty treat with them to the Iron Mines of the Upper Peninsula back in the 19th century.

DeBoer says, “I was born and raised up north so I kind of grew up in the culture of the pasty. My parents had a little pasty shop in Iron Mountain but I chose to move to Traverse City to carry on the family tradition.”

On any given day Jerilyn can make 200-250 pasties! “It doesn’t mean I don’t think of every pasty I make to make sure everybody has the right bite and the great quality. I hope I put love into my pasties,” says DeBoer.

A beautiful, yet simple meal that is filling and can be eaten by hand. Easy for miners to bring with them during a long day at work. Now it’s made easy for us to enjoy today.

Jerilyn has put the “past” in pasties, giving future generations a taste of true Northern Michigan history.

If you would like to visit or learn more information about Cousin Jenny’s Cornish Pasties, click here.