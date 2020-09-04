Cleveland Police Officer Dies, Manhunt Searches for Shooter

A manhunt is underway in Cleveland Friday morning for a shooter who they say killed a police officer and one other person.

The shooting took place Thursday night around 10 p.m.

The officer had been driving in a patrol car when he was shot at several times. He ended up losing control and crashing the car.

He died from his injuries in the hospital.

A manhunt is underway, but there is no information on the suspect at this time.

The officer’s name will not be identified until family is notified. But Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said he had been a member of the force for more than 25 years.

“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight,” Williams said.