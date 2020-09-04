Charlevoix Man Accused of Throwing Molotov Cocktail Into Home

Investigators used cell phone records to track down a man they say threw a Molotov cocktail into a home in Charlevoix while people were inside.

KeNen Borths of Charlevoix is facing an attempted murder and explosives charge.

In early August, the Charlevoix County prosecutor says a Molotov cocktail was thrown in a window, but it did not ignite.

Two adults in the room got cuts from the glass.

The two children inside were not hurt.

Police later got a tip that it could be Borths and that he may have been angry about a domestic situation.

Borths will be back in court September 15.