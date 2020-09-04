Big Rapids Group Working to Improve Hemlock Park

A group in Big Rapids plans to bring some big improvements to a local park.

They’re working to collect around $750,000 to bring a splash pad, pickle ball court, basketball courts, new tennis courts and an ADA accessible kayak launch to Hemlock Park.

Discussion about the improvements began about a year ago, but the pandemic highlighted the need for outdoor recreation.

The plan is to pay for half the project with grants and the rest with donations.

“We’re blessed to have a good hospital and good school system in Big Rapids and good recreational facilities will only add to Big Rapids being a great place to live,” said Jon Coles, Chair of the Hemlock Park Improvement Project.

“We think that this will bring more people to downtown Big Rapids, which is really just a block away from the park, and will enhance the various activities that are available here, some of which we’ve never had before,” said Tom Hogenson, Mayor of Big Rapids.

Fundraising is off to a strong start thanks to the projects presenting sponsor, Spectrum Health in Big Rapids.

The group hopes to break ground next summer.